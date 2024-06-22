Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,420 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MOAT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 751,500 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

