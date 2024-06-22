Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,065,000 after buying an additional 157,676 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.32.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

MU stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. 51,189,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

