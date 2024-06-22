Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

