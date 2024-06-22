Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 9,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in HP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 179,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $2,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 212,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $211,257,000 after buying an additional 995,132 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,244,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,419. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

