Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 895 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

