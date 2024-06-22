Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 8,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Halliburton by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after buying an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,507.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 799,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,586,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

