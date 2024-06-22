Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,833 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Allegion Trading Up 0.4 %

ALLE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

