Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after buying an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,099,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,024,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. 17,916,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378,374. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

