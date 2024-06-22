Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 20,550 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,855,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

