Meyer Handelman Co. Has $45.20 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $45,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $227,241,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. 8,655,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,614. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

