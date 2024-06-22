Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.95 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,351,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.