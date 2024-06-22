Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 20,813 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $160.51. 2,016,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

