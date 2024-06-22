MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $49.58 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $49.58 or 0.00077163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $281.92 million and $11.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.88 or 1.00011405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012253 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.39434322 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $13,937,817.14 traded over the last 24 hours."

