Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,471.99

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $32.45 million and approximately $139,471.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,986,164 coins and its circulating supply is 33,275,863 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

