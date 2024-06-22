Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 11,023,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

