Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, July 3rd

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 3rd. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.74. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh bought 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $43,670.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,662.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,804 shares of company stock worth $385,943. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.