McLean Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 57.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,830,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 640,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,026,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. 6,675,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.