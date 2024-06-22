McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $223,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,605. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

