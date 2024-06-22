McLean Asset Management Corp Has $239,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 301.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

COO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,495. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

