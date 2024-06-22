McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 47 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

