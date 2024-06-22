McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $60,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.08. 1,166,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $606.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

