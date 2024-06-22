MCIA Inc Sells 145 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. 383,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

