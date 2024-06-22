MCIA Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,712,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $914.19 million, a PE ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.72. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

