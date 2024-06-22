MCIA Inc Has $72.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MCIA Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

