McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

