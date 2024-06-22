Mawson Gold (CVE:MAW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Mawson Gold (CVE:MAW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Mawson Gold Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MAW stock opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.90.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Gold
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.