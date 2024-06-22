Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 6.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.85. 4,944,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,143. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

