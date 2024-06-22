Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

