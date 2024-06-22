Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 536 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 717.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 162,595 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $422.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $36.16.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.