Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $165,786,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.15.

NOC stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.09. 1,889,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,996. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

