Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

EWX stock remained flat at $58.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $767.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

