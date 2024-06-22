Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 6,370 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 281,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,898,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.82. 474,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.