Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.88. 93,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,706. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

