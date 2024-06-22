Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 14,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 511,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

