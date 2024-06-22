Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

