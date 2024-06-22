Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

