Marcum Wealth LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

PECO opened at $32.44 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.