Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 246 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

