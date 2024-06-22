Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Industrial Trust
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.