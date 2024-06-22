Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of MANU opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after acquiring an additional 627,283 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 426,040 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,166,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202,702 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $17,527,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

