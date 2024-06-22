Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
MINN remained flat at $22.10 during midday trading on Friday. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.