Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

MINN remained flat at $22.10 during midday trading on Friday. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

