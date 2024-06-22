M. Kraus & Co Sells 2,004 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M. Kraus & Co decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 65,510,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,824,852. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

