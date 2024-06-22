M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 113,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 119,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,521,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,332,605. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

