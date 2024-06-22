M. Kraus & Co Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $97.10. 15,564,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,705. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

