M. Kraus & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $40.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,624,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.