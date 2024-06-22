LimeWire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.08 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $100.08 million and $6.32 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.36599234 USD and is down -13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $7,698,875.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

