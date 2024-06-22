Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading Up 2.5%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.85. 37,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 102,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

