Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

