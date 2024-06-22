Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.56. 2,769,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

