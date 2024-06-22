Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.0 %

CHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.93. 1,736,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

